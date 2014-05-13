Social Network Startup, DietDF Is Starting Indiegogo Campaign to Raise Funds for the Creation of an App That Fights Obesity, and Stops Emotional Eating Disorder

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Founder Vivien Wu is looking to raise $50,000 via Indiegogo to develop DietDF app, an app capable of fighting obesity. It works by helping people combat their emotional eating disorders. Vivien has had the opportunity to work in the weight loss surgery industry as a marketing consultant to local businesses. What she saw during that time was disturbing.



Weight loss surgery is for the morbidly obese individuals. Morbidly obese individuals run the risks of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, amputation and etc. Weight loss surgery could be a life-saving choice for some, but there are risks involved - it is not for everyone. Vivien doesn’t want anybody to have to resort to weight loss surgery. She has decided to do something to prevent obesity.



One cause of obesity is emotional eating. People sometimes eat or snack, not because they are hungry, but because they are stressed or bored. Emotional eaters use food to cope with their mental issues and loneliness.



Even celebrities struggle with emotional eating disorders.



Vivien’s app DietDF would allow users to interact with an accountability partner in their weight loss or control journey. Whenever someone has an urge to snack or eat because of emotional reasons, they will be able to connect with an accountability partner. It could be their spouse, friend, or someone they are paired up with. Users will be rewarded when sticking to a diet schedule.



This app will be different from other fitness apps in that users will be able to connect with a human on a real time basis. It is a known fact that having an accountability partner is a very important component toward habit change. The app will have features of social network, diet, fitness and mental health.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1jacSyt