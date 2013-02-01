Social Networking for Musicians Website MuzicBook.com Launches Brand New and Innovative Site

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Over the past several years, social networking websites have exploded in popularity. Millions of people are now signed up with at least one of the sites, which many like for their ability to help them stay in touch with friends, family and co-workers.



One disadvantage of these websites is that because they are so general in their scope, it can be difficult to connect with specific groups of people who share common interests.



A new website is already creating quite a buzz for its ability to connect musicians, bands and people who love music, in one user-friendly and innovative online location. MuzicBook.com provides opportunities for social networking for musicians, or people who are just ready for a new alternative to social media networking.



MuzicBook features a colorful homepage with an easy-to-navigate layout, rotating band icons, and a wide variety of music genres on display. In addition, the social network for musicians now features an updated video player that can be moved to any section of the site and viewed while visitors chat with other members. Visitors to the website can find and listen to the music of other member musicians, and they can also locate the music schedules and hours of operation of venues in their area.



“If you want to discover new music and bands, find local venues with live music, stay in touch with friends and family, or meet people with the same music interests, look no further,” an article on the music social network website noted, adding that for bands that looking to book some gigs and finally get their name out, MuzicBook.com is a great place to be.



“Anyone is welcome to create a Personal Social Page as a Friend, Band, or Venue. You can Live Chat with any Member, as well as, Upload and Listen to your favorite YouTube Videos.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the new social networking site can visit MuzicBook.com at any time. There, they can browse through the user-friendly site and see what it is all about. The website is continually updated with new features; for example, contests and drawings for bands should be launched very soon. Clicking on the “Preview Page” tab at the top of the home page will bring people to an example of what a profile typically looks like. The page illustrates the music and video player, where and how to post status updates, and where to find all of a band’s music and videos.



About MuzicBook.com

MuzicBook.com is a new “Music Social Networking” website created for New Musicians, New Music, Venues and Friends. The site is also a great “Social Networking” website for anyone to keep in touch with friends or family. MuzicBook.com has a lot of advanced features for its members such as live chat, posting comments on the Billboard, sending private messages, viewing events within their zip code, downloading and managing their YouTube videos on their Personal Page, along with creating their personal playlist. For more information, please visit http://www.muzicbook.com