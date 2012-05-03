Chalanda Slater Launches a New Social Networking Site

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Social networking sites offer a platform to people to stay connected with each other and share their views. With the intention to offer much more than what is presently being offered by popular social networking sites, a new social networking site is on the horizon to help friends and community get in touch with each other.



According to Chalanda Slater, CEO of Friendsencounter, “You may probably feel why another site, when we already have so many. However, Friendsencounter has lot to offer to its community. The members can get in touch with their friends and family, share videos, photos, comment on each other’s post and do several unique things such as enjoy music uploaded by their friends. They can also have their own blog, forum, participate in polls or take a poll on an issue that concerns them, create an event, answer quiz, or ask questions that they want to get solved, and much more. It is like one stop solution to all your social networking needs. Whether you want to chat with your friends or listen to your favorite piece of music, you will not need to leave our website.”



“But best of all, we at Friendsencounter understands the privacy of their members. That is one major factors where we differ from the popular sites. Only members in your friend’s list and those who receive an invite from you can view your profile. Thus, our data and details of our members are fully secured,” adds the CEO.



Friendsencounter requires just a few details to be filled in to sign up. One can register free by entering their name, age, email address and sex.



To know more about Friendsencounter and to get in touch with your friends, visit http://friendsencounter.com today.