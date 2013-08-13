Social Path: A Webseries That's Made an Impact

Riga, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Internet Video world has come of age and is evolving to the changing tastes of the audience. That’s the reason web-based programs are gaining in popularity all over the world. Probably fatigued by the staidness in TV programming in various countries, people are taking to web based shows and series that have now garnered their loyal fan following.



And it’s particularly true of Social Path, which has been the No 1 rated series on the web according to IMDB . It only goes to show what an impact a recently launched show can have on the Internet today.



There are several reasons web based programming seems to be the way forward for the masses today. To begin with they can easily access these shows without having to pay a fortune for them.



They also tend to build connect with the shows that are smartly written to help viewers identify with them. Moreover as cleverly shown by Social Path, the platform can be used to become a media hub, which is always exciting for viewers. Now they get news about the show from all over the world through this one channel that has a massive following today.



Webseries that has generated a huge amount of interest.



Not only has the show hit the spot with IMDB it has made big inroads into the viewership based of web based shows all over the world.



So much so that it is being seen by people in around 140 countries today. And what’s more, the site has around 10 million visits; these numbers are just mindboggling and the general feeling is that they will only get bigger as the word of mouth publicity for the show gets louder.



The story of two special-forces agents is definitely turning out to be something special.



Webseries that stands out from the rest.



One of the reasons Social Path has made such a dramatic impact on viewers is that it towers over other such shows today.



The story line is fantastic and the program is simply told, which makes sense for viewers. A lot is said about the direction for the show, which is exceptional and acting spearheaded by J.D.Hart, who’s done several commercials in the past, is top notch.



All the characters are believable and intriguing at the same time, which adds to the lure of the show for many. Social Path has given a new dimension to the world of Web series and taken it to a whole new level altogether.



Contact:

Spokesperson - John Anthony Davis

517-215-9740

7450 South County line Hwy

Riga,

MI,

49276

Website: www.socialpathseries.com

Email: support@socialpathseries.com