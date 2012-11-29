Social Security Number and Identity Theft Prevention Tips

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- All a thief needs to steal another person’s entire personal identity is that person’s Social Security number. Once he has acquired that, a thief can take out loans, obtain credit cards, and purchase cars and boats in the person’s name. The thief then defaults on loans, neglects repayment of credit cards, and takes off with the vehicle and boat, never to be seen or heard from again. Social Security number identity theft is shockingly simple to accomplish, which is why thieves do it so frequently. The best defense is a good offense, as they say, so here are some methods that can help avoid becoming a victim of an identity thief. Legal Help to Avoide Social Security Identity Theft



Never, ever give out your Social Security number to anyone, including one’s best friend or a favorite aunt. Sadly, and unintentionally in most cases, these people may “borrow” the number to set up new utility accounts or to obtain a small loan, not realizing that they’ve stolen one’s identity by doing so. Social Security number and identity theft go hand-in-hand so do not carry the Social Security number on one’s person. If it is necessary to do so, keep it separate from one’s wallet. If carrying a purse, do it so the strap is across one’s body to make it more difficult for a thief to grab and run with it. If one is male and must carry his SSN on his person, he should carry his wallet in the front trouser pocket rather than in the more common-place rear pocket.



To avoid Social Security number identity theft, keep the number locked up. A hidden home safe is a smart place to keep it, or a safety deposit box at the bank may suit someone better. Check one’s credit report at least once each year to look for fraudulent activity. If such activity exists, prepare to dispute it in writing. Mail any disputes to the creditor that approved the sale by registered or return mail. Wait as patiently as possible, and eventually, the credit reporting bureau will let one know its decision to remove the fraudulent items from one’s report.



