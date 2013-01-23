Social Security Tax Increases to 6.2%. New Payroll Software Is Available for Download at Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- After President Barack Obama signed the tax rate changes into law, IRS released the new updated income-tax withholding tables for 2013 on Jan 3. The revised withholding tables show the new rates in effect for 2013 and supersede the tables published on Dec 31, 2012. Payroll software provider halfpricesoft.com released a new edition of ezPaycheck software today implementing the latest 2013 tax rate updates.



For 2013, the employee tax rate for social security increases to 6.2%. The social security wage base limit increases to $113,700. According to IRS, Employers should implement the 2013 revised withholding tables and new Social Security tax rate as soon as possible, but no later than February 15, 2013.



Halfpricesoft.com have sent newsletters to current users and suggests them download the new edition of ezPaycheck payroll software as soon as possible. Current ezPaycheck users can download the 2013 update package and amend the tax tables in a few clicks. New users can download the full version paycheck software and try it free for 30 days.



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in exceeding the software needs of small businesses in US. The software’s graphical interface assists users step-by-step through adding employee information, setting up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.



"Payroll processing is important for any business," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "We believe small business payroll software should be simple, flexible and affordable. We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus."



EzPaycheck in house payroll system is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses. It was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how. Users searching for a new approach to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation or risk.



The main features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration or credit card required and absolutely no obligation.



Priced at just $89 per installation, ($59 to renew) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the free 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



