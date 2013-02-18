Social Trading Serves as a Smart Way to Trade Forex in the Age of Facebook

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Social trading has become a popular occurrence among traders and investors in the age of web 2.0. Since the Internet is so ubiquitous and easily accessible, it has become easy for assets to be traded without meeting in a physical space.



Social trading is all about connecting on a global network with traders and investors that hail from near and far. It is a worldwide forum for people to share their ideas and experiences in order to make investing decisions, and help others in their investing success as well.



SocialTraderZ.com has a plethora of helpful information regarding the trading industry. Some of the topics featured on SocialTraderZ.com include: how to get started with Forex trading, tips for social trading, and helpful reviews like one for the eToro Openbook. The advantages of social trading are that people can earn money, engage in collaborative trading, and participate in free information flow.



The online world is buzzing with social trading networks like ZuluTrade and eToro. These sites are really helpful for beginners who do not know exactly how to get their feet wet with Forex trading. The help of other like-minded individuals really helps new traders get started on the right for.



For gurus at trading, social trading network is a huge benefit as well. For experts and experienced gurus, nothing can be better than gathering followers and building a strong portfolio. Social trading sites are a great resource for experienced Forex traders to find new opportunities and make them work in the investor’s favor. The more recognition that these gurus receive, the more money they make. Everyone seems to benefit from social trading.



SocialTraderZ.com contains a variety of educational videos, articles, FAQs, tips and tutorials designed to help traders understand the power and simplicity of social trading platform.



