Social TV Market: Global Advancements Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)

Social TV Market is set to take the television industry by storm as television manufacturers are betting big money in this technology. There exists a diversity of players in the Social TV ecosystem, as the industry is open to experiments and is witnessing many a tie-ups between broadcasters and social networking companies. While some broadcasters are amalgamating Social TV within their own platforms; there are many, who are integrating Twitter into their Social TV platforms for enhanced custom experience and participation. Industry players such as BBC and CNN, on the other hand have signed deals with social networking players such as Facebook, as social networking companies are aggressively trying to venture into this space.



Social is truly emerging as a coalition of television and social media, wherein newer formats are being developed to enhance viewer engagement and encourage paid transactions. Many media and tech companies such as Hearst, Time Warner, BSkyB, and Google are backing several Social TV startups, with huge investments. This report provides insights on the social TV market, key market players, future scope, drivers, restraints and challenges of the market. The report also analyzes global adoption trends and future growth potential across different geographies.



This study estimates the global market of Social TV by the end of 2017. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Social TV market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the enterprise mobility market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the Social TV market is discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.



Key Take-Aways



Analysis of the Social TV market with emphasis on hardware/Smart TV, Technology & Platforms and End users solutions.

Analysis of the Social TV Ecosystems with its future prospects.

Forecast the revenues of the global Social TV market and its various submarkets with respect to five main geographies of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Analyze the opportunities for the stakeholders through study of the competitive landscape in the Social TV market.

Gain insights on core competencies and key growth strategies of companies in the Social TV market.

Track and analyze the competitive developments such as Venture funding, emerging startups, and mergers and acquisitions in the global Social TV industry

MARKETS COVERED



This Social TV market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of hardware/Smart TV, Technology & Platforms and End users solutions and geography; forecasting volumes and revenues and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets:



On the basis of Hardware:



This market is segmented on the basis of both volume and value across geography.



On the basis of Technology & Platform



This market is segmented on the basis of Social EPG/Content discovery, Ad Production, Ad Serving platform, Social Curation & Syndication, Content detection/matching, General Social Analytics, Meta data supplier, Social TV Analytics, and Sharing Technology.



On the basis of End Users Technologies



This market is classified into Social Gaming/Interaction, Social Rewards, Social Discussion, Social Check-in, Remote Control Application, and TV Specific Social Network.



On the basis of Geography:



Geography is classified into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America.



STAKEHOLDERS



Social Networking companies

Smart TV manufacturers

Content developers

Advertising agencies

Middleware providers

Second screen apps provider

Data analytics company



For further information please visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/social-tv-market-global-advancements-forecasts-and-analysis-2012-2017--report-563436