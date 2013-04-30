Social TV Market Worth $256.44 Billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 11.2%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- According to a new market report, “Social TV Market: Global Advancements Forecasts & Analysis (2012 – 2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the total Social TV market is expected to reach $256.44 billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 11.2%.



Browse

- 78 Market Tables

- 8 Figures /charts

- 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Social Television Market”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/social-tv-market-815.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization of reports.



To make television a more active and interactive experience, Social Television came into existence. Television viewers are currently looking for something interesting to watch and get opinions from their friends and family. The social layer on television makes television interactive. Internet and social networking acts as a medium for the convergence of the social layer with television and to enable viewers to communicate electronically with their friends watching the same program.



Television viewers are able to personalize the television experience by analyzing the various statistics provided by Social TV. Viewers are provided with a wide variety of choices from content discovery applications, check-in applications, and social programming application. Many social television tools and applications have given a customized television experience based on the viewer’s choice of interest. Many companies have developed second screen applications to engage more viewers and to increase the targeted audience.



The future for the television is social through integration of social interaction on the television. Broadcasters are developing and enriching social TV integration; they are targeting the tune-in customer, engagement and their loyalty to boost the rating and they are also discovering the social TV challenges.



The global Social Television Market revenue is expected to grow from $151.14 billion in 2012 to $256.44 billion by 2017, at an estimated CAGR of 11.2% from 2012 to 2017.



Europe commanded the largest share of the Social TV market revenue in 2012 at $55.48 billion; and is expected to reach $77.74 billion by 2017, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2012 to 2017.



Scope of the Report



This report analyzes the Global Social TV market based on:



- Hardware/Smart TV market by Value & Volume

- Social TV technology & Platform

- Social TV End users technology

- Social TV trends and forecast 2012-2017 in terms of use of Second screen usages, TV viewing behavior etc.

- Industry and region specific market data for Smart TV, technology and platform, and end user technology respectively



In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analyses of the Social TV market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report draws the competitive landscape of the Social TV market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over the their competitors.



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=815



More Relevant reports - Telecom and IT Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world. MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services.



MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.