Social Video Advertising Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Global Industry Overview, Revenue, Trends, Growth, Opportunity Forecast 2022-2028 Advertise.com, Conversant LLC, Longtail Ad Solutions, PubMatic, SpotX, Verizon Media, ZypMedia

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2022 -- The global Social Video Advertising Market size was valued at $824.57 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1125.13 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2028. A Social Video Advertising market research report contains a global industry overview as well as a detailed study of the key market factors. After doing extensive research on historical and present growth features, the market's development prospects are calculated with the highest precision. The study's first component is an executive summary of the market, which provides an overview of key outcomes and numbers. It also contains data on demand and supply patterns in the business.



Key players studied in the research report include:



- Advertise.com

- Conversant LLC

- Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc.

- PubMatic, Inc.

- SpotX, Inc.

- Tremor International Ltd.

- Vdopia, Inc. DBA Chocolate

- Verizon Media



Substantial industry trends that will have a significant impact on market growth in the following years are identified in the market analysis. There is additional information about current industry trends in this section. This report offers a market definition as well as a comprehensive taxonomy to assist buyers in comprehending key industry facts. In addition, the research gives crucial information about the Social Video Advertising industry and its evolution.



Market Segmentation



Social Video Advertising Breakdown Data by Type



- Social Ad Platform

- Social Ad Services

- Social Advertising Consulting

- Implementation & Integration

- Support and Maintenance



Social Video Advertising Breakdown Data by Application



- Retail & CPG

- Healthcare

- Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

- Real Estate

- Travel & Hospitality



The next section delves more into market dynamics and their implications for the sector. The worldwide Social Video Advertising market is separated into various categories to cover all facets of the business and provide readers with a comprehensive market information approach. The important macroeconomic factors projected to influence market growth throughout the forecast period are discussed in this report. In addition to macroeconomic problems, this part looks into the market's value chain, supply chain, forecast components, and value chain analysis.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The study entails a comprehensive examination of the prior market as well as an assessment of potential opportunities. This study looks into the influence of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Social Video Advertising market. Furthermore, there is a lot of information accessible about the potential and existing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic market.



Competitive Outlook



This market research report on Social Video Advertising offers a thorough list of the industry's top players as well as detailed information on each business, including a company biography, revenue shares, a strategic overview, and recent developments. The report also includes a wealth of qualitative and quantitative market data, as well as the research methods utilized to reach certain conclusions.



Report Conclusion



The study plan includes interviews with stakeholders from various sectors of the value chain, as well as secondary research. A wide range of sectors and product categories are covered in the market research report. These in-depth research projects can help you gain a better grasp of the essential dynamics that can help your company grow. This Social Video Advertising market research report is the result of thorough investigation.



Table of Content



1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Social Video Advertising Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Social Video Advertising Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Social Video Advertising Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Social Video Advertising Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Social Video Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Social Video Advertising Market Dynamics



3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Social Video Advertising Players by Revenue

3.2 Global Social Video Advertising Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Social Video Advertising Revenue

3.4 Global Social Video Advertising Market Concentration Ratio

3.5 Social Video Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Social Video Advertising Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Social Video Advertising Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Social Video Advertising Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Social Video Advertising Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Social Video Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)



5 Social Video Advertising Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Social Video Advertising Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Social Video Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)



6 North America

6.1 North America Social Video Advertising Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Social Video Advertising Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Social Video Advertising Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.3 North America Social Video Advertising Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Social Video Advertising Market Size by Country



Continued



