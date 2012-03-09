Social Work Degree Guides Helps Explain the Ins and Outs of the Advanced Degree Program

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- Social work is an extremely rewarding career. People who work in this field typically spend their days helping their clients in a variety of ways; for example, as a case worker, school social worker, or in other types of employment.



As the economy continues to remain shaky, many people are thinking about a career change, and social work can be very appealing to both prospective students starting their university classes and those who are ready for a different job.



In order to get the best positions in the field, it is recommended that people earn a masters of social work. This degree usually allows people to qualify for a greater array of positions that are often better paying and more prestigious. But knowing how to go about getting the advanced degree can feel overwhelming at times. Prospective students are often left wondering about which programs are best, and if the advanced degree is even necessary.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its vast amount of helpful information about the masters of social work program, and why earning one can open up a variety of career doors.



Social Work Degree Guides helps provides educational articles, resources and reviews of accredited social work degree programs. The easy-to-use resource also devotes a section of the site to the masters of social work, also known as MSW programs.



“Students can enroll in a Masters degree in Social Work after their successful completion of Bachelors Degree,” an article on the website explained, adding that the MSW programs are designed to provide much deeper analysis of society and the problems associated with it.



“Students at a master level are expected to be more informed and broader in their approach towards bring about change in society and work for social justice and welfare. The most interesting aspect of Master Program in Social Work is that students undergoing the program are required to do field research and develop solutions for contemporary social problems.”



Additional articles all pertaining to a masters of social work are listed on the right hand side of the website. Topics include online degree programs, becoming a social services case manager, and information on mental health social workers.



