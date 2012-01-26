‘Social Work Degree Guides’ Provides Students With Advice About Top CSWE Accredited Degree Programs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2012 -- Across the country, many people started out 2012 vowing to get a better job. With the economy still struggling, thousands of workers have either had their hours cut, or have lost their jobs all together. As a result, many are looking to go to college to further their education and get a degree that will allow them to reach their career goals.



One type of degree program that is appealing for a wide variety of reasons is a masters in social work. People who have earned a social work degree typically qualify for many different types of interesting and fulfilling careers. But knowing which social work degree programs are best can be difficult to determine—there are a lot of different schools that offer the courses needed for a degree, and prospective students often feel overwhelmed by all of the choices they have.



A website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its helpful and vast amount of information and advice on social work degrees.



Social Work Degree Guides provides prospective students as well as current social workers who would like to go back to school with information, resources, and reviews of the top CSWE accredited social work degree programs.



“Are you interested in social justice and human rights? Would you like to make a big difference and boost the quality of living for individuals, households, organizations, and communities? Do you believe in the strength of individuals as well as the ability to change?” an article on the website’s home page inquired.



“If you do, Social Work may be the major to suit your needs. Social workers assist individuals and communities enduring a number life’s most challenging problems – poverty, discrimination, homelessness, joblessness, psychological and physical disease, neglect, and addiction.”



Using the website is easy, user-friendly and completely free of charge; prospective students can take their time browsing through the many helpful articles and blog posts about masters in social work programs, online degree programs—which are an extremely popular option for busy people who wish to attend college—and what types of careers graduates with a degree in social work typically qualify for.



As an article noted, people who have earned a degree in social work usually find numerous job opportunities in their community assisting those with immediate needs along with researching ways that can help improve the lives of others.



About Social Work Degree Guides

Social Work Degree Guides provides social workers, future social workers and prospective students with the information, resources, news, and reviews of the top CSWE accredited social work degree programs. The user-friendly website also features a blog with various posts pertaining to a career in social work, as well as a section devoted to information about online social work degree programs. For more information, please visit http://www.socialworkdegreeguides.org