New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Social Work Services in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Market size increases 47% from 2007; growth accelerates towards end of review period. Government finances 53% of total market value; households' share of domestic demand down to 18% in 2012. Imports serve 9% of domestic demand; no significant exports in the industry. Social work services with accommodation generate 51% of industry's turnover in 2012; share continues to decline. 5% CAGR in total turnover projected over 2013-2018; social work services without accommodation to experience faster development in terms of revenue.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Social Work Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 853. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Social Work Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 853 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Social Work With Accommodation, Social Work Without Accommodation.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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