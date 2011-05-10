Social Work Website Helps Aspiring Students Choose a Career in Social Work

Coconut Creek, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2011 -- In response to the growing demand for information concerning social work programs, education and careers, Dee Cohen, LCSW, is announcing her informative website that assists aspiring social workers choose the best route for their careers in the industry.



According to a recent study conducted by the University of Michigan, more people are choosing social work careers as a means for consistent and reliable employment. The demand for social work positions is comparable to 10 years ago, and obtaining a fulfilling job in the field is still possible despite the struggling economy.



Dee Cohen, who started the website in 2008 to help her colleagues in the field of social work, comments: "A degree in social work opens up the possibilities of working in a counseling capacity in schools, community mental health clinics, hospitals, hospice work and probation services. For those interested in administration and international work there are many opportunities as well."



The website caters to all varieties of social work professionals but its primary focus is on the aspiring student. It provides information on top social work schools, jobs, salaries, licensing, as well as advice and case studies from the field. It also provides information on various undergraduate and graduate schools, international social work jobs, as well as resources for scholarships and continuing education courses for licensure renewal.



Dee Cohen attests that the biggest rewards in social work are not necessarily the monetary gain but the opportunity to help out others in need: "Though the pay isn't as high as other professions, it is very rewarding to watch someone gain insight into himself and make important changes that alter his life for the better."



So far the website has been received warmly by the social work community. More than providing information for up and coming social workers, it provides information for those who are already firmly planted in the industry. Professionals can find information for furthering their career, and students can find reputable resources for their future education and jobs.



Moving forward with a career in social work means helping others find their own solutions to their problems so they can be as self-sufficient as possible. For many people in the social work field, giving to others is often times the best reward.



