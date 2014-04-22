SocialBombing.org Supports a New Mission Favoring Pope Francis for the Nobel Peace Prize

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- SocialBombing.org is the maiden Twitter bombing platform in the world, which allows users to send the same Tweet numerous times to a specific recipient. This platform has now started a new mission in favor of Pope Francis for the Nobel Peace Prize.



Join the mission by logging on to http://socialbombing.org/peacenobelforpope



Created by Cristina Scotti, this mission is quickly gaining the support of social networking users through SocialBombing.org. The aim of this platform is to help the message reach out to the right target audience. And, it has been fairly effective in getting the word out on social media so far.



Involving the most important social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Google+, it is accelerated by viral initiatives like automatic notifications to few important influences with several followers.



Speaking about the practicality of this platform at a press event, a top company executive stated - “Socialbombing.org represents the latest and most effective development in the field of online campaigns. It is an innovative tool to call people to action, to get consent and force a response. For those who use this service, it is a simple and straightforward way to make their voices heard.”



All those users looking forward to joining an ongoing mission or launching a new mission can get step-by-step instructions on the company website, which will guide them through the process of making the most out of this innovative platform.



The company executive also went on to say - “For those who are the target, it is a way to understand the urgency or intensity of a problem. Enjoy social bombing and make your views heard!”



People wanting to voice their views can just log on to SocialBombing.org, and see how it can make a difference.



About SocialBombing.org

SocialBombing.org is the first social network bombing platform in the world that lets users voice their views and get the maximum proposals or protests for the same, thus reaching out to the target base.



Log on to http://www.socialbombing.org for more info about this unique platform and the latest mission favoring Pope Francis for the Nobel Peace Prize.