Socialise Your Enterprise: Practical Social Media Tips and Advice from the Experts

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Red Rocket Media, in partnership with Alterra Consulting, are delighted to invite you to a FREE afternoon of social media seminars, aimed at helping companies derive tangible results from their social media marketing, covering the following areas.



Getting off the social media starting blocks



Setting up your profiles is the easy bit; the challenges arise in building and engaging an audience and measuring your activities. We kick off the day by offering expert advice and practical tips on:



How to get buy-in from others

Goals and objectives you need to set

Ideas for sharing the workload

Putting together a content plan

How to engage your audience



Killer tips from the pro’s



Understanding the nuances of the individual social media platforms can position you streets ahead of your competitors. In this section, our experts walk us through what you should be doing to get the most out of each one:



Twitter

A huge Twitter fan and SEO expert, Stuart Wooster explores how you can use Twitter to increase the reach and impact of your content.



Facebook

Social media and SEO specialist, Steve Masters, explains which type of content is the most effective at engaging your audience on Facebook.



LinkedIn

Amanda Brown from specialist LinkedIn consultancy, Alterra, advises how to optimise your profile, build and engage your network and convert connections into potential clients.



Google+

Michelle Hill, Marketing Manager, explains how Google+ differs from other social networks due to its significant effect on Google search optimisation.



Pinterest

Brand journalist, Joe Elvin, explains what Pinterest is all about and how it can help your brand.



BOOK YOUR PLACE TODAY!



Spaces at this fantastic FREE event are limited so early booking is advised. To reserve your place, email mhill@redrocketmedia.co.uk



WHEN: Wednesday 17 October 2012, 12.30pm – 5pm



WHERE:

Elizabeth Fry Room

Westminster Quaker Meeting House

8 Hop Gardens

London

WC2N 4EH



Red Rocket Media specialises in helping companies build and engage loyal audiences of prospects through highly effective social media management and content marketing. They provide companies with high quality, original content for them to publish on their website and through their social media channels.



