Socialmancer.com Offers New Services to Bolster Businesses' Social Media Reputation

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- With the explosion of Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, the race is on for companies to try and monetize social media. They are doing this primarily by using it as a place for advertising, but building a loyal following of happy customers can also encourage users of social media to trust a brand or service provider and share its services. Socialmancer is a company offering social media likes and followers and has seen great success on behalf of its clients on major outlets like Facebook and Twitter. This has led them to expand their services to include Instagram and YouTube.



While the ability to buy Facebook likes is still popular, the logic behind the new move is that multimedia is now more prevalent than ever, and companies who rely on image do better in image heavy environments like Instagram and YouTube. The company therefore offers new opportunities to buy Instagram followers and YouTube views, likes and subscribers at typically competitive rates to bolster these presences for brand conscious businesses.



The services allow companies to buy likes for a single Instagram image or followers for the whole account, changing the perceived popularity of images to genuine audiences, who are then more likely to like, share and follow themselves. The same principle is true of YouTube, where an early bought-view bump can trigger a viral phenomenon.



A spokesperson for Socialmancer explained, “Having a strong presence in just one facet of social media is no longer good enough for businesses who want to appear as an institutional authority in their field. A company that has a hundred thousand followers on twitter but forty six likes on Facebook is losing out on a massive audience, and equally a company with a strong presence on either of these but a YouTube channel with a hundred views will undermine the image they are looking to project into the world. We offer a full spectrum service to create the most robust positive affect possible across all social media channels and our customers are delighted with their ROI’s for their campaigns.”



About Socialmancer

Socialmancer are team of social media experts committed to providing quality services in promoting and improving the online following of their clients. They are the leading provider of Facebook likes, Twitter followers, Instagram followers and likes and Youtube views in the market, all at very affordable prices. The company offers these services completely confidentially, so as to maximize their effect in the online marketplace. For more information, please visit: http://socialmancer.com/