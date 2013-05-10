SocialMedia-Combo.Com Is Celebrating Its First Year and 20,000 Sales

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Social Media Combo, a leading social media reseller site where one can buy Google+1 votes and other similar social media services has turned to 1 year and is celebrating their customer appreciation with extra bonuses and services on each request. The social media supplier company started with a single service on May 1, 2012 and has grown to include 5 more services, 27 employees, 2 established support centers and over 20,000 loyal customers, making the social media company U.S.A’s most trusted source to optimize anyone's social media channels from coast to coast.



“On behalf of all the Social Media Combo family, I want to say ‘Thank You’ to everyone who has contributed to our success over the last year,” Imel Seda, CEO and President of Social Media Combo, stated. “We wouldn’t have been able to do it without the hard work of our extraordinary group of employees and the support of our loyal customers."



“I've been using Social Media Combo's social media services to optimize our clients social media channels regularly for a couple of months now and continue to be impressed. The submission process couldn't be simpler and the prices are unbeatable.”



“Social Media Combo’s history is rooted in the great city of Orlando, Florida and we are honored to have successfully completed this major achievement of more than 20,000 sales in our first year,” said Susan Soltrelly, sales director of the social media company. “Our main goal is to deliver high quality social media services and we are dedicated to ensure the long-term partnership with our clients. As a major social media supplier website, we are always looking forward to offer the highest quality of services.”



Ever since the project was launched online in May 1, 2012, Social Media Combo and its major partner www.AddTwitter-Followers.Com, have worked together hand by hand to safely deliver their social media optimization services complying with all the standards and terms set by the major Social Media Networks. The company is designed to effectively optimize anyone's social media channels such as Facebook, Pinterest, Youtube, Google+1, Twitter and Instagram.



From this website one can buy Twitter followers services starting at $9.00 dollars and their Facebook likes packages start at $21.00 dollars for 600+ likes to any fanpage on Facebook. It is also possible to buy 500 Instagram followers for less than $15.00 dollars while their Youtube views packages start at only $19.99 for more than 2500 views. When asked about their most popular services Susan Soltrelly, said that "most recently Pinterest followers and Google+1's votes have had a significant rise ever since Wikipedia announced that Google+1 became the second largest social networking site in the world, having surpassed Twitter in January 2013"



Coming a long way from its initial aim of serving as a cost effective online marketing affiliate to small business, the company has met acceptance from even some of the most recognized multinationals. As stated by the CEO of the company itself, “Numbers say a lot to people” and Social Media Combo is now helping businesses make bold statements with their online presence and is the most trustworthy site where to buy social media servcies at wholesale prices to optimize any social media marketing campaign.



About Social Media Combo

Social Media Combo's major products include Twitter followers, Facebook Likes, Youtube Views, Pinterest followers, Google+1s and Instagram followers: Social Media Combo was created thanks to the popularity of Twitter and at first it was primarily aimed to target small business owners, artists, and celebrities who wanted to quickly inflate their social media statistics in the most organic and natural way, including buying Twitter followers to optimize their online marketing but with it's unexpected rapid and steady growth "we have managed to lower the prices to sell social media services, likes and followers to other similar companies and websites at wholesale prices" said Imel Seda a Wordpress fan and website developer based in Central Florida.