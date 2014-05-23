SocialRus Announces Purchase of Cheap Instagram Followers and Likes for Interested Instagram Users

Chewelah, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- With Instagram popularity not ceasing to stop, users are becoming more conscious about their number of followers and number of likes on their photos. According to an online survey report, most teenagers are addicted to this photo sharing networking site where they can share their lifestyle through photos. User popularity is known by its number of followers and likes so people spend a lot of time trying to find followers who will follow them back. To meet the need of instagram users, there are now many companies which work on providing unlimited followers at a certain price tag.



With online scams at a high rate, Instagram users are warned of buying followers from fake websites. This bogus websites operates online to cheat customers of their money and do not deliver any followers or likes. However, there are a number of genuine website which delivers real followers and likes. SocialRus is reported to provide users with real followers. New users can opt for the beginner package which comes with 100 followers. Priced at $2.99, it does not require any password and followers are delivered within 10 minutes after payment. For 50 followers, customers will be charged $6.99, $29.99 for 2,500 followers, $39.99 for 5,000 followers, and $69.99 for 10,000 followers.



The company states that it has been in this field for many years and its satisfied customers are proof that the company functions efficiently. SocialRus also assures customers that it provides top quality followers and that accounts will not be banned or suspended for using its services. It believes in providing a safe and secured service so that users are not cheated off their money.



The company is reported to have a reputed career and customers who buy Instagram followers from them are satisfied. It also advised business owners to get more followers on their accounts if they want popularity and fame. For more information please go to http://socialrus.com/buy-instagram-followers/



About socialrus

SocialRus.com provides Instagram services to its customers. Users can buy Instagram followers and likes at a very affordable price.



Contact Media

Bob Akeley

Chewelah, Washington

support@socialrus.com

http://socialrus.com/buy-instagram-followers/