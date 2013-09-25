SocialWise Is Now Offering No-Cost Case Studies That Involve Marketing Small Businesses for 2 Weeks

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- SocialWise, Inc., an internet marketing firm located in Orange County, Calif., has just announced that it is offering free case studies that will involve marketing qualified small businesses for 14 days. Companies that are interested in applying for a free case study—which involves participants receiving two weeks’ worth of Facebook content and paid ads—may learn more by visiting SocialWise’s user-friendly website.



Social Wise has also scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony in October to help celebrate their official grand opening. Members of the community are welcome to attend the event and learn more about how the company can help solve the social media issue for small businesses.



As a video on the SocialWise website explains, while most small business owners definitely understand the growing importance of social media, many are simply too busy running their company to pay enough attention to their Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn sites. Since high quality social media pages can definitely lead to solid customer leads, it is imperative that they have eye-catching pages that are updated frequently with quality content.



This is where SocialWise can help; through their effective twofold approach to social media, the company’s team of professional writers will create custom and high quality content, which is combined with targeted ads that are viewed by ideal prospects as they visit their favorite social media sites.



In order to help show just how effective their approach to social media is, SocialWise decided to offer the 14 day case studies that will clearly show small business owners just how valuable an effective social media campaign can be.



As Chuck Goetschel, CEO of SocialWise explained, one case study that recently concluded was overwhelmingly successful. His company’s client, Dr. Daniel Potter, is a well-known fertility physician in Orange County. Dr. Potter wanted to help boost attendance at a seminar he was conducting in Australia. As part of the case study, the team from SocialWise prepared ad campaigns and event pages that targeted both parents and parents-to-be in both Melbourne and Sydney. This resulted in 95 more people attending Dr. Potter’s seminar, or 88 percent of the total attendance. SocialWise’s efforts also led to a signup rate of more than 11 percent and an impressive financial return on investment of 4,588 percent.



Anybody who would like to learn more about SocialWise is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can read more about their social media services and the no-cost case studies. People may also follow the company through their Facebook and LinkedIn pages.



About SocialWise

SocialWise, Inc., was launched in May 2013 as a sister company to the well-established Paradigm Marketing Alliance. From creating and publishing industry-specific posts to driving traffic that results in qualified leads, SocialWise manages every aspect of the social media marketing funnel for clients around the globe. With a dynamic staff that includes a former “Entrepreneur” magazine editor, plus a brilliant social media marketing and design team and a patent-pending automation tool, SocialWise enables businesses to turn likes into leads—and ultimately repeat sales. To find out more about SocialWise, visit http://socialwisesystem.com/