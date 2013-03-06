SociBuzz Crosses 10,000 Facebook Fans and 30,000,000 Social Reach

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- SociBuzz, an awesome new website founded by Michael Smith and used by advertisers to generate real web traffic from the social media websites, recently announced that they crossed 10,000 Facebook fans and 30,000,000 social reach.



SociBuzz, a reliable social media ad network that is dedicated to giving unparalleled support to advertisers and publishers, announced this great achievement as the website remains in beta.



SociBuzz also added that it is also accepting web traffic from other social media websites like Twitter, Google Plus, YouTube, Blogger, MySpace, Tumblr, Linkedin and many more. SociBuzz was created with an aim to help people in making money using social media marketing. SociBuzz is engaged in offering a service that will help the advertisers and publishers in promoting the services, products or causes that will match with the social media account they use. Anyone who signs up for the money-making opportunity offered by SociBuzz will have a chance to make and earn money as the advertisers will pay the online users for every visitor they referred to their own websites. There is no limitation on the number of visitors who will be encouraged to visit these websites. It means that if the websites get more web traffic, both websites promoting the offers and the online users who sent the visitors to their advertisements will benefit from this service of SociBuzz.



It is expected that more internet users who are looking for the best ways to make and earn money online will be aware about the service offered by SociBuzz. As of now, statistics show that SociBuzz has 12,081 publishers and 30,081,788 total reach.



About SociBuzz

SociBuzz is a reputed website that offers assistance to advertisers and publishers who use the social media to promote their services or products. This website is engaged in offering web traffic generated from search engines such as Twitter, Google Plus, YouTube, Blogger, MySpace, Tumblr, Linkedin and many more.



To get more information about SociBuzz, please feel free to visit its official website http://www.socibuzz.com/. For inquiries, please contact them at this telephone number 1 (214) 377-0165. Visitors of the website may also send emails to SociBuzz at admin@socibuzz.com. This website is a great website that offers the best money making opportunities for all people interested to make and earn money using the web.



Quotes:



“SociBuzz is a thrilling project that leverages the power of Social Media Marketing. It allows SMB's (small to medium businesses) to gain a foothold in social media and quickly spread brand awareness."



Contact: Michael Smith

Company: SociBuzz.com

Address: SociBuzz LLC, Wichita, KS

Telephone Number: 1 (214) 377-0165

Email: admin@socibuzz.com