Socibuzz Offers Innovative Technique to Make Money Working from Home

With increasing demands of day to day life, having an extra income in one’s pocket is always a good idea. With the advent of technology, there are several thousand online sites that promise legitimate work from home opportunities, but these sites often require one to pay a heft upfront fee to join or avail these services. The video highlights some very simple and useful steps one can use to make money working from home without having to sell, blog, nor does it involve MLM or even invest a single penny. All it requires is to have Social Media accounts like Facebook or twitter.



Socibuzz.com is the concept conceived by Michael Smith, Juan Petrello and the MetaFever team, which clubs the use of Social Networking sites with Marketing, thus making it the most sought after medium to promote various products. Registration on the website is absolutely free and one can search the publisher marketplace section, to find the offers they would like to promote through their social media account. The Publisher gets paid for per click method. The minimum payment threshold of $1 and the ability to earn 70% on the gross revenues makes it the highest paying Social Media networking around.



There are over 12,188 Publishers who have successfully registered and are earning a decent income just from this source, while working from the comfort of their home. The payment is made to the publishers via PayPal every Monday.



Socibuzz.com also provides a great platform to the advertisers, who can join this program for free and run their network campaign at $0.01, the campaign itself has to be at least $25. The advertisers can choose their referral source from Facebook, Twitter, Blogger, and many such social networking sites.



The Socibuzz.com team has a complete process in place, to screen the traffic that flows through this system, thus providing the advertisers with secure and relevant traffic.



