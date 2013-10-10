Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque (S.A.E.) (SAIB) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque (S.A.E.) (SAIB) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque (S.A.E.)' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque (S.A.E.) (SAIB) is the first joint Arab Bank based in Egypt. The bank provides a range of retail banking, corporate banking, Islamic banking and investment banking products and services catering to the needs of individuals and businesses. The products offered by the bank include savings accounts, deposit accounts, Investment accounts, certificate of deposits, term deposits, letters of credit, letter of guarantee, car loans, personal loans and trade finance. In addition, it offers investment funds, debit cards, credit cards and cash cards. The services offered by the bank include securities services, foreign remittances, transfer services, investment fund services, real estate financing services, construction financing services, building financing services, custodian management services, treasury services, Islamic banking services, safe deposit lockers and payroll services. SAIB operated through 21 branches across Egypt as of December 2012. SAIB is headquartered in Giza, Egypt.



Companies Mentioned



Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque (S.A.E.)



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