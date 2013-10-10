Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Societe Generale (GLE) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Societe Generale (GLE) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Societe Generale' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Societe Generale (Societe Generale) is a banking and financial services company based in France. The company offers retail banking services, specialized financing services, private banking services, global investment management and services, and corporate and investment banking services. Additionally, it offers insurance services, equipment finance and consumer finance, along with operational vehicle leasing and fleet management through its subsidiary ALD Automotive. The company caters to about 32 million clients through its strong network of 154,000 employees spread across 76 countries. Societe General offers retail banking services in France under the brands: Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama. The company has strong network of international retail banking in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean basin, Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and the French Overseas Territories. Societe Generale is headquartered in Paris, France.



Companies Mentioned



Societe Generale



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