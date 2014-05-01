Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros (SGPB Hambros) is a UK-based private banking and wealth management services provider. It is a subsidiary of Societe Generale Private Banking. Formerly known as Hambros Bank Ltd., it was acquired by Societe Generale in 1998. The company provides a range of private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and wealthy families. Services offered by the company include wealth planning solutions, investment solutions, traditional banking, financing solutions, specialized advisory services and investment research services. SGPB Hambros had GBP9.58 billion (US$15.2 billion) in client assets under management as on December 31, 2012. The company had historical AuM figure of GBP9.95 billion (US$15.8 billion) as on June 30, 2012, which stood at GBP9.5 billion (US$15.1 billion) as December 31, 2011, and GBP11.0 billion (US$17.4 billion) as on December 31, 2010. SGPB Hambros has a presence across the UK, Channel Islands, Guernsey and Gibraltar. It is headquartered in London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros



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