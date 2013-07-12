Fast Market Research recommends "Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- MarketLine's Company Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments reports offer a comprehensive breakdown of the organic and inorganic growth activity undertaken by an organization to sustain its competitive advantage.
Project Description:
MarketLines' Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments report includes business description, detailed reports on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestments, capital raisings, venture capital investments, ownership and partnership transactions undertaken by Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais since January 2007.
Scope:
- Provides intelligence on Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais's M&A, strategic partnerships and alliances, capital raising and private equity transactions.
- Detailed reports of various financial transactions undertaken by Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais and its subsidiaries since 2007.
- Information about key financial and legal advisors for Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais's financial deals transactions.
- Financial deals tables and charts covering deal value and volumes trend, deal types and geography-based deal activity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights:
This report includes Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais's contact information and business summary, tables, graphs, a list of partners and targets, a breakdown of financial and legal advisors, deal types, top deals by deal value, detailed deal reports, and descriptions and contact details of the partner, target, investor, and vendor firms, where disclosed.
The profile also includes detailed deal reports for all M&A, private equity, public offering, venture financing, partnership and divestment transactions undertaken by Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais. These deal reports contain information about target company financials, sources of financing, method of payment, deal values, and advisors for various parties, where disclosed.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Access comprehensive financial deals data along with charts and graph covering M&A, private equity, and partnerships and alliances.
- Form an independent opinion about Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais's growth strategies through the organic and inorganic activities undertaken since 2007.
- Track your competitors' business structure and growth strategies.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- La Caisse Nationale des Caisses d'Epargne et de Prevoyance - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Societe Generale de Financement du Quebec - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Navarra - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Madrid - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais (SNCF) - SWOT, Strategy and Corporate Finance Report
- Sociedad General de Aguas de Barcelona, S.A. - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Caja de Ahorros de Salamanca y Soria - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Caja de Ahorros de Vigo, Ourense y Pontevedra - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
- Cintra Concesiones de Infraestructuras de Transporte, S.A. - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report