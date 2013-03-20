SocketLabs Is Now Offering Customers Free Email Delivery Solutions

Claymont, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- At SocketLabs, unique technology and innovative employees help their clients obtain industry leading capabilities with full-service email solutions. Now, potential clients can use SocketLabs services for free. SocketLabs is now offering free monthly services which include: free email messages with API, tracking and analytics, domain keys, whitelistings, and much more. SocketLabs free offer is perfect for clients unsure of how transactional email delivery solutions will align with their needs. With no fear of any long-term commitment, potential clients can be confident in the fact that SocketLabs is now offering free service.



SocketLabs has over fifteen years of experience and understands the complexity involved with incorporating email delivery solutions into a business. That being said, there is no organization too large or too small that SocketLabs cannot provide with the most appropriate solution. SocketLabs is any organization’s one-stop-shop for email services. Whether it is marketing email, transactional email, or smart hosting email services; SocketLabs can customize a suitable solution for any organization.



Marketing with email still remains as one of the most effective and inexpensive ways to increase profitability. Email marketing service is included in SocketLabs introductory free solutions offer. In fact, an organization can send 500 monthly messages for free. Free data is available on those 500 monthly messages, including important transaction information. Additionally, SocketLabs is able to provide unique authentication to those receiving marketing emails in order to prevent those messages being filtered into a spam folder.



Customers in need of email delivery, with volumes less than 500 per month, can benefit from the free services offered by SocketLabs. Also, customers with higher volumes can try SocketLabs service for free. In fact, SocketLabs is so confident in their ability to provide excellent service that all of their monthly paid plans have a money back guarantee.



About SocketLabs

SocketLabs is the trusted source for having bulk emails delivered into the inbox. With over 14 years of experience they have developed the most effective and reliable email delivery system. They provide service to many prominent customers such as Walmart, MTV and Visa International. SocketLabs has solutions for clients wishing to host via cloud or on-premise. SocketLabs offers Email on demand starting at only $39 per month. They also offer a risk-free trial which will allow prospective clients to sign up for their services and determine if it is the right fit for their business. They offer top-of-the-line technology, service and support to their clients.



