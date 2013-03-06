SocketLabs Is Proud to Announce That They Now Offer the High Throughput SMTP Server

Claymont, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- With its superior speed, SocketLabs’ new Hurricane SMTP server is the right choice for getting messages delivered. In the era of transactional email, anyone who has signed up for an online service or made a purchase has had experience with transactional email. This type of immediate response is essential for building customer relationships and maintaining consumer retention. SocektLabs understands that SMTP service needs to be powerful and efficient. That is why unlike traditional SMTP servers, the Hurricane Platform Servers are designed specifically to handle the bulk email delivery needs of their clients.



Every time customers visit a website and fill out a form for a contest, request more information about a product or service, make a purchase or any other thing that would warrant a response, an email should go out to acknowledge the receipt of that contact. Traditional email systems can’t handle the volume of messages required to respond to all of those entries, requests and purchases. SocketLabs specializes in making sure these types of transactional email messages are delivered. Their SMTP service is a must for any business looking to maintain their client base through email contact. With an SMTP server from SocketLabs, businesses can trust that their messages are being delivered to their customers’ inboxes.



For businesses that sell products, post-purchase satisfaction can mean the difference between whether a person decides to make another purchase from that company or take their business elsewhere. Transactional email and thank you pages after a purchase would satisfy the completion of a phase of a sales pitch called “buttoning up”. Businesses want their customers to have a good feeling after they have hit the “pay now” button. In addition, remarketing to customers who have previously made purchases on a site is essential to growing a business. Statistics show that it costs somewhere in the vicinity of 5 or 6 times as much to acquire a new customer than to keep old customers. By using an SMTP server like the ones provided by SocketLabs, keeping those customers will be much easier.



About SocketLabs

SocketLabs is the trusted source for having bulk emails delivered into the inbox. With over 14 years of experience they have developed the most effective and reliable email delivery system. They provide service to many prominent customers such as Walmart, MTV and Visa International. SocketLabs has solutions for clients wishing to host via cloud or on-premise. SocketLabs offers Email on demand starting at only $39 per month. They also offer a risk-free trial which will allow prospective clients to sign up for their services and determine if it is the right fit for their business. They offer top-of-the-line technology, service and support to their clients.



For more information visit http://www.socketlabs.com/