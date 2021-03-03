New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- The global Soda Ash Market is forecast to reach USD 37.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Soda ash can be defined as an inorganic compound, which is an odorless, not toxic, stable, flammable white powder. The inorganic compound can also be considered as a water soluble salt. Previously, it was extracted from the ashes of plants that grow in sodium-rich soils. As the ashes of these sodium-rich plants were different from ashes of wood, sodium carbonate was termed as soda ash. The inorganic compound is usually available in two types based on the density, i.e., light soda ash and dense soda ash. Sodium carbonate has diversified uses that touches the daily lives of individuals. One of the largest application of the inorganic compound is in glass manufacturing, wherein it is used in the production of fiberglass insulation, containers, or flat glass. The flat glass is used in commercial buildings, automotive industries, and housings. Thus the growth of these industries have a positive impact on the growth of the market. It also finds application in softening water and cleaning air. Sodium carbonate is used by chemical producers as an intermediate to manufacture products, which relieve physical discomfort, sweeten soft drinks, and enhanced food and toiletries. Few other common examples of easily identifiable products using sodium carbonate are household detergents and paper products.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Soda Ash market and profiled in the report are:



Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals Limited, Nirma Limited, FMC Corporation, Ciech SA, OCI Chemical Corporation, GHCL Limited, Soda Sanayii as, Oriental Chemical Industries and DCW Limited.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Density Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Dense Soda Ash

Light Soda Ash



Production Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Solvay process

Mining

Hou's process

Barilla and kelp



End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Glass and ceramics

Paper and pulp

Soaps & Detergents

Chemicals

Metallurgy

Water Treatment

Food additive and cooking

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Soda Ash Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Soda Ash Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Soda Ash market and its competitive landscape.



