The soda drink industry is dominated by two companies Coca Cola, and PepsiCo majorly in Europe. Since Coca Cola was the market leader from the last decades. The Coca Cola operates over various brands, among them the popular brands are Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coke Zero, and many more. From the last many years Pepsi was the second-largest competitor in this market. It also has many brands including Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Marinda, and others. In the current market situation, PepsiCo is taking over the market share of soda drinks in Europe. From the last few weeks, PepsiCo increased its sales by 28.2% (+3.9%) for the industry, and Coca-Cola witnessed a downfall in its sales by (-2.0%). In the lifecycle stage of the soda drinks market, the leading players such as Pepsi, Coke, are in the maturity stage. The popularity of these drinks is still strong, although there is a rising trend towards healthier soft drinks. The major reason behind their maturity stage is the growing demand for alternatives, rising concern towards their harmful impacts such as soft drinks contains high fructose corn syrup, which is becoming a reason for various diseases. Today the market is leaning towards non-carbonated beverages.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Soda Drink Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Alternative of Sugar Having Soft Drinks



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for the Portable Packaging

- European Soft Drink Industry Highly Contributing to the European Economy and Providing 1.7 Million Jobs in the Supply Chain Sector



Restraints

- The slowdown in Economic Growth Because of Coronavirus Pandemic



Opportunities

- The coronavirus pandemic brings the important nature of the European food and drink industry into loud focus. In the face of lockdowns, and border closure, this sector is managed to supply to the million citizens of Europe. Although companies are investing more in research and development to meet the consumer changing needs. In the face of the huge demand soft drink market.



Challenges

- Rising Concern Towards the Doubling of Obesity Among Children

- Increase in Sales of Alternative Beverages



The Global Soda Drink Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Food Commercial Industry, Household Sector), Distribution Channels (Online Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Offline Beverage Stores, Other Convenience Stores), Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Cans), Sugar Content (Sugar-Based, Non-Sugar Based {Diet, Diabetic})



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



