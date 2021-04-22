New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global Sodium & Calcium Caseinates Market is expected to reach USD 1.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to the growing applications of sodium caseinate.



Sodium & calcium caseinate finds application as a nutritional supplement, thickening agent, emulsifying agent, and stabilizing agent in food, including bread, candy, biscuits, cakes, gravy, yogurt, meat, and seafood. In sausage, sodium caseinate may be applied to make uniform distribution of fat, and improve the adhesion characteristic of meat. Moreover, in ice creams, the application of the chemical assist in the prevention of sugar contraction and condensation.



The growing use of sodium and calcium caseinate as an intermediate in the pharmaceutical industry is projected to drive the market demand in the forecast period. These are non-toxic, inexpensive, and highly stable chemicals. Sodium caseinate, owing to its physicochemical and structural properties, provides beneficial functionalities as drug delivery vehicles. Also, it is used in pharmaceutical formulations for the re-mineralization of carious lesions in dental enamel.



According to a survey, sodium caseinate has the highest reported maximum concentration of use, and it is used at around 96.9% in bath oils, salts, and tablets.



Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to open a window of opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Growing demand for sodium & calcium caseinates in Latin America is projected to be mostly driven by the expansion of the food & beverage industry.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By type, sodium caseinate contributed to a larger market share of more than 60.0% in 2018.

By grade, food-grade sodium & calcium caseinate held a larger market share in 2018. This grade is considered safe from consumption by humans. These chemicals are used as an emulsifying agent, thickening agent, and stabilizing agent, among others

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is likely to grow at a faster rate of 7.8% in the period 2019-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By application, pharmaceutical applications are anticipated to witness a growth rate of 5.5% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to the growth of the food & beverage industry, especially in developing nations, such as China and India, in the region

Key participants include AMCO Proteins, Erie Foods International Inc., Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Farbest Brands, Fonterra Cooperative Group, American casein Company, Israel Chemicals Limited, Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH, Milk Specialties Co., and Foodchem International Corporation, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global sodium & calcium caseinates market on the basis of type, grade, distribution channel, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Sodium Caseinate

Calcium Caseinate



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food Grade

Industrial Grade



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Sodium & Calcium Caseinates market and its competitive landscape.



