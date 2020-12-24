New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Sodium Benzoate Market is a common potassium salt, manufactured by benzoic acid neutralization with high purity sodium bicarbonate, carbonate, and hydroxide as well as subsequent crystallization. With the approval of the EU (European Union), sodium benzoate is extensively used as a seafood additive, with an E-number of E211. The sodium benzoate market is presumed to rise at a significant pace by registering worth USD 597.6 million in 2027, with a CAGR of 4.2%.



Market Drivers

Being an odorless crystalline common sodium salt, sodium benzoate meets all food grade standards and is thus gaining popularity in distinct food preserving applications. Soaring demand for sodium benzoate in several pharmaceutical applications is also augmenting the market growth. Sodium benzoate has been crucial for treating ornithine cycle disorder. The rising number of people developing hyperammonemia and UCD (Urea Cycle Disorders) has another factor triggering demand for sodium benzoate, thus promoting the market growth. Additionally, rapid expansion in the food and beverages industry globally has positively impacted the growth of the market, owing to sodium benzoate's different food grade applications, including flavor enhancement & adjustment, preservation, and buffering.



The study profiles prominent companies in the industry, including Foodchem International Corporation, Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co., Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Emerald Performance Materials, AM Food Chemical Co. Ltd., American Tartaric Products, and FBC Industries Inc., among others.



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Preservative & Acidulant

Antifoulants

Buffering Agent

Other Applications



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage Industry

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care Products

Others



Regional Landscape:

Furthermore, the report examines the regulatory policies, revenue, market channels, market volume, raw material suppliers, customer preferences, and demand and supply ratio across the global business. The report outlines the market concentration in the leading regions and their share in the global industry. The leading geographies mapped in the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific has showcased a substantial market growth with the highest share, owing to the fast development of the healthcare sector and the increasing demand for sodium benzoate in food & beverage products. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is foreseen to grow at CAGR of 5.8% throughout the estimated timeframe. India and China have exhibited steadfast growth in the market, while the other countries, including the U.S. and the Netherlands, are responsible for holding renowned market players.



Key highlights of the regional assessment:

This report discusses the top producers and consumers in these regions

The study entails an evaluation of prevalent pricing strategies, distribution channels, and demand in the leading geographies.

The study includes the product consumption rate in the regions, along with their consumption market share.

The Sodium Benzoate market consumption rate in the leading regions based on the major products and applications is detailed in the report.

It contains an extensive regional analysis that highlights key manufacturers based on their market presence and consumer bases.



