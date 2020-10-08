Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Key Highlights of Global Sodium Borohydride Market



The global sodium borohydride market was valued at US$ 1,577 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

The global sodium borohydride market is driven with the increasing popularity and growth of sodium borohydride in paper and pulp industry across the globe

North America accounts for major share of the global sodium borohydride market, led by high demand for sodium borohydride among pharmaceutical manufacturers



Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16685



Key Drivers of Global Sodium Borohydride Market



The global sodium borohydride market is expected to be driven by the increasing emphasis on the healthcare sector. The pharmaceutical industry uses sodium borohydride for chemicals reactions to produce antibiotics.

The focus on developing antibiotics to treat a wide range of diseases is expected to play an important role in the development of the overall market.

The growing research and development of vaccines and drugs for treating and preventing diseases is expected to drive the growth of the overall market.

The growth of the global market will also be attributable to the booming pulp and paper industry as well due the rising demand for paper in the packing industry.



REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=16685



Increasing Use of Sodium Borohydride in Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost the Market



The market for sodium borohydride is increasing due to increasing demand from pharmaceutical industries, as they act as an important raw material used in making various pharmaceutical products.

Increasing efforts in research and developments for antibiotics as a reason for growing awareness in the healthcare sector.

Additionally, the demand for innovative technology such as hydrogen on demand has significantly grown, thus making huge opportunities for sodium borohydride market in the coming years.

Furthermore, expanding paper and pulp industry requiring sodium borohydride at a significant quality has contributed to increase the revenue in the market. Increasing demand for Electronic products and agrochemicals with organic chemical purification, textile, and metal recovery have contributed to grow the market.

These are the driving factors that will boost the demand for sodium borohydride in the coming years.



Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/benzaldehyde-market-to-show-prodigious-growth-during-2019-2027-remarkable-utilization-in-chemical-industry-boosting-demand-for-benzaldehyde/



Consolidated Nature of Global Sodium Borohydride Market



The global market for sodium borohydride has shown a consolidated market as the leading player Kemira held leading share in 2018. Montgomery Chemicals and Vertellus Specialty Materials are the other two companies that have a remarkable significance in the market. These companies put great emphasis on using advanced research techniques and various strategic marketing strategies, as analyzed by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Thus, have the power to influence the marketing as per their needs that has made the market consolidated. Moreover, these companies will significantly progress in coming time to enhance the product quality and availability and marketing strategies in new ways.

Global Sodium Borohydride Market: Research Scope



Global Sodium Borohydride Market, by End Use



Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & Paper

Metal Recovery

Textiles

Organic Chemical Purification

Others