The evolving lifestyle of people all around the world has positively influenced the food and beverage industry to bring forward healthier products with great nutritional value. Sodium caseinate is derived from casein, an ingredient that is actively being used as a milk additive due to its high protein content. According to a research report by Reports and Data, the global sodium caseinate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach a valuation of USD 1.67 Billion by 2027.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Sodium caseinate finds application as a nutritional supplement, thickening agent, emulsifying agent, and stabilizing agent in food, including bread, candy, biscuits, cakes, gravy, yogurt, meat, and seafood. In sausage, sodium caseinate may be applied to make uniform distribution of fat, and improve the adhesion characteristic of meat. Moreover, in ice creams, the application of the chemical assist in the prevention of sugar contraction and condensation.



Market Drivers



The increasing consumption of pre-processed and packaged foods among huge populations of developing nations will likely be the main factor towards the growth of the sodium caseinate market. Packed with healthy nutrients and approved by WHO and FAO as an additive, sodium caseinate is used in various food products, including baby food, baked goods, meat products, candies, and cheese. The expansion in the field of applications has boosted revenue growth, with the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries opting for it as an ingredient in daily-use drugs. Sodium caseinate has exceptional physicochemical properties, is a non-toxic, highly stable, and affordable chemical, making it easy for long-distance transportation.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region at 7.2% in terms of consumption due to the growing population and demand for packaged food, primarily in India and China. Europe will be the second-largest shareholder, with the pharmaceutical industry accounting for a significant CAGR of 5.9%. Moreover, the North American market will also be an active contributor owing to changing lifestyles and higher demand for on-the-go food.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Sodium Caseinate market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Sodium Caseinate market are listed below:



AMCO Proteins, Erie Foods International Inc., Charotar Casein Company, Farbest Brands, Fonterra Cooperative Group, Avani Food Products, Israel Chemicals Limited, Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH, Agrocomplex, and Ningxia Yimei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., among others.



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food Grade



Industrial Grade



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online



Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food & Beverage



Pharmaceutical



Personal Care



Others



Radical Features of the Sodium Caseinate Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Sodium Caseinate market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Sodium Caseinate industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Sodium Caseinate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Sodium Caseinate Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Sodium Caseinate Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Sodium Caseinate Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Sodium Caseinate Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. AMCO Proteins



10.2. Erie Foods International Inc.



10.3. Charotar Casein Company



10.4. Farbest Brands



10.5. Fonterra Cooperative Group



10.6. Avani Food Products



