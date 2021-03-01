Sodium Dichromate Market to Exhibit 6.3% CAGR Till 2027 : Trend--- Growing Use in Leather Tanning

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- sodium dichromate market is projected to be worth USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its growing demand from the textile industry. The application of sodium dichromate in chrome-based dyeing is of immense significance in textiles' fiber dyeing procedures. The dyeing quality of the output textile fiber, regarding color fastness and aesthetics, cannot be achieved by any kind of dye available in the market. Apart from the color characteristics and good wet fastness, the chrome-based procedure results in economic and energy-saving benefits and environmental safety.



The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global sodium dichromate market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report.



Key participants include Lanxess, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Chongquing Minfeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Jinshi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Elementis, Hebei Chromate Chemical Co. Ltd., American Elements, Sichuan Yinhe Chemical Co. Ltd., Soda Sanayii AS, and Xinjiang Sing Horn Group, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global sodium dichromate market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Calcium Roasting

Calcium-Free Roasting

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metal Finishing

Chromium Compounds Preparation

Leather Tanning

Pigment

Wood Preservative



Global sodium dichromate Market Highlights:



Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management



Report Highlights:



Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global sodium dichromate business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Sodium Dichromate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Sodium Dichromate Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the textile industry



4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the building & construction industry



4.2.2.3. Growing use in leather tanning



4.2.2.4. Rise in disposable income



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Hazardous effect of sodium dichromate on human health



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Sodium Dichromate Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Calcium Roasting



5.1.2. Calcium-Free Roasting



5.1.3. Others



Chapter 6. Sodium Dichromate Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Online



6.1.2. Offline



Chapter 7. Sodium Dichromate Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Metal Finishing



7.1.2. Chromium Compounds Preparation



7.1.3. Leather Tanning



7.1.4. Pigment



7.1.5. Wood Preservative



Continue…!



