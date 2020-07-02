Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate Market to Grow at a CAGR Above 5% by 2024 : By Key Players Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries, Croda International, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) has become a prevalent surfactant in personal care and cleaning products. It is worth noting that sodium lauryl sulfate is gaining traction as a highly efficacious anionic surfactant that is used to ward off residues and oily stains.



SLES is also gaining traction in industrial products such as floor cleaners, engine degreasers, and car wash products. Besides, SLES is witnessing increased palpability in personal care and household products, including toothpastes, cleaning products, shaving foams, and shampoos.



Request a sample of Sodium lauryl ether sulfate market @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1395



Traction of SLES in detergent and cleaners is poised to boost the business outlook as its use in cleaning products, including wetting surfaces, surfactants, emulsifying and solubilizing oils have become more pronounced in recent years. Global Market Insights, Inc., has projected sodium lauryl ether sulfate market size to surpass US$1.5 bn by 2024.



Use of surfactants such as sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) in cleaning, washing products used in laundry detergents, home, soaps, spot removers and de-greasers is likely to boost SLES market revenue. SLES continues to gain momentum among manufacturers of household products as companies are also acknowledging environmentally-friendly attributes by adopting SLES material. It is worth noting that SLES will prevalently be used in the composition of detergents.



With affable hard-water resistance, good solvency, and high-biodegradation, SLES is being used to ease production and formulation. Industrial applications of SLES in leather industry and printing and dyeing industry as dyeing agent, lubricant, foaming agent will fare well for the sodium lauryl ether sulfate market expansion.



Stakeholders expect commercialization of personal care and detergent products to foster their value proposition. While critics have cited health concerns pertaining to the use of SLES; however, neither the WHO nor the International Agency for the Research of Cancer has found any link of them to cancer.

Moreover, scientific reviews by the expert panel of the US Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) found SLES to be safely used in personal care and cosmetic products.



Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/sodium-lauryl-ether-sulfate-SLES-market



Asia Pacific is slated to be a viable investment destination as stakeholders eye to invest in detergents on the heels of growing penetration of washing machines in emerging countries such as India, Singapore and China. Gen Z and millennial population in these countries are exhibiting profound traction towards the use of personal care products.



Europe sodium lauryl ether sulfate market share will witness a notable uptick as countries, including the U.K. and France witness increasing trend for personal care products. Extensive use of SLES in household and industrial cleaners and personal care products is projected to boost SLES industry revenue in the next five years.

The surfactant is likely to be highly sought-after in bubble bath, shampoo and liquid detergent. Given that sodium lauryl ether sulfate biodegrades robustly, it has become an ideal component to be used in personal and care and detergents. Growth in the detergent manufacturing across APAC, Europe and North America will help SLES manufacturers expand their penetration. Prominently, growth in the personal care industry is slated to have a positive influence on sodium lauryl ether sulfate market outlook.



Related News:



https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/body-worn-insect-repellent-market-growth-is-driven-by-increasing-use-of-body-worn-oil-cream-products-2020-06-17