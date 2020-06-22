Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Forecast Report 2020-2026 : Croda, Clariant, Solvay, BASF, Sasol, Oxiteno, Stepan Company, Huntsman Corporation

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- As per the latest research by Global Market Insights, Inc., Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market will reach USD 800 million by 2026 and will grow at 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



SLS is a surfactant that is used in the personal care and cosmetics products due to the ability to mix oil and water. They can clean the hair and skin by helping the water to mix with dirt and oil so that they can be effectively rinsed or suspend poorly soluble ingredients in water. Advancements in the personal care products will positively influence sodium lauryl sulfate market trends.



Urbanization and the rise in employment level has driven the demand for personal care and grooming items. Moreover, the ability of the consumers to spend on these products has supported growth trends in the sodium lauryl sulfate market. In countries like India, China, Brazil, Singapore, and South Korea, with an increase in the number of working men and women, the personal care and cosmetics products manufacturers have witnessed exponential growth. In the year 2017, the total cosmetics market size of South Korea was valued at close to USD 8.8 billion.



Considering the product landscape, the report offers an overview of the products across the sodium lauryl sulfate market, categorized into Liquid, and Dry in terms of market share, segment valuation, current and projected growth rate, development trends, and performance of the segment on the overall market.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. Croda

2. Clariant

3. Huntsman Corporation

4. Solvay

5. Stepan Company

6. Galaxy Surfactants Limited

7. BASF

8. Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

9. Kao Corporation

10. Sasol

11. Miwon Commercial., Ltd.

12. Oxiteno

13. Melan Chemical Co. Ltd.

14. Taiwan NJC Corporation

15. Xiamen Ditai Chemicals Co. Ltd.



Based on the application spectrum in the sodium lauryl sulfate market, the research report bifurcates the segment into Dish Washing Liquids, Household Detergents & Cleaners, Industrial Cleaners, Personal Care Products. It provides minute details on the growth drivers, current and predicted market share, expected segment valuation, individual segmental growth rate, and much more.



The wide presence of cosmetic, personal care and household product manufacturers in Asia Pacific, along with the improving lifestyle conditions has amplified the regional sodium lauryl sulfate market share. Countries like China, Japan, and India could be among the largest contributors towards sodium lauryl sulfate market share.



The recent coronavirus pandemic, which has affected more than 7 million people and claimed over 406,000 lives as of 8 June 2020, has encouraged the need to keep the houses and surroundings clean to prevent the contamination of the virus. Handwashes, soaps, floor cleaners, and other sanitizing products that contain SLS have gained enormous demand in order to maintain personal and household hygiene. According to a recent study, in the U.K. household cleaners had witnessed an increase in sales by 195% in April 2020 due to consumers panic buying cleaning supplies to keep their homes virus-free.



