Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast, Key Payers Are Croda, Clariant, Solvay, BASF, Sasol, Oxiteno, Stepan Company

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- The rise in demand for personal care products will augment the sodium lauryl Sulfate market demand over the forecast period. Growing awareness about personal hygiene & grooming coupled with R&D activities to make products specific to customer demand will boost the personal care industry in the coming years. Higher disposable income has also led to the willingness and ability to spend more on personal appearance. Additionally, large scale manufacturers are increasingly trying to establish a foothold in the emerging economies as they provide an immense opportunity for the industry due to the rising income levels and low level of competition from local manufacturers.



Based on the products, sodium lauryl sulfate is classified into dry and liquid variants. Dry SLS is available in the form of powder, needles, and granules. These are likely to witness a strong growth rate in the coming years owing to their ease of storage and transportation to far off places. Powder dry SLS has also captured significant portion of the total dry sodium lauryl sulfate market over the years, and will generate over USD 100 million in 2026. The trend will gain momentum owing to its application in making hand sanitizers, bubble baths, detergents, and several other products.



Company profiled in the sodium lauryl Sulfate market report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. Croda

2. Clariant

3. Huntsman Corporation

4. Solvay

5. Stepan Company

6. Galaxy Surfactants Limited

7. BASF

8. Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

9. Kao Corporation

10. Sasol

11. Miwon Commercial., Ltd.

12. Oxiteno

13. Melan Chemical Co. Ltd.

14. Taiwan NJC Corporation

15. Xiamen Ditai Chemicals Co. Ltd.



According to the application, the sodium lauryl sulfate market is categorized into personal care products, household cleaners & detergents, industrial cleaners, along with dishwashing liquids and few others. Concerns about industrial fire & safety and growing awareness about workplace cleanliness will augment the industrial cleaner segment at close to 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



With the growing consumption of SLS in various cleaning applications, large scale manufacturers are increasingly trying to establish a foothold in the emerging economies as they provide an immense opportunity for the sodium lauryl sulfate market due to the rising income levels and low level of competition from local manufacturers. Essential manufacturers in the industry comprise of Galaxy Surfactants, Godrej Industries, Stepan, Solvay, Clariant, Huntsman, BASF, Croda International, Oxiteno, Kao Corporation, Melan Chemical, Xiamen Ditai Chemical, etc.



