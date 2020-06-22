Sodium Metabisulfite Market 2025: BASF SE, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), Esseco USA LLC, Seidler Chemical Co., Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co. L

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- With rapid industrial development in recent years across most parts of the world, levels of water pollution and contamination have increased considerably. Water scarcity and lack of adequate drinking water in many regions have fueled investments in wastewater management and treatment. These trends have led to increased demand for chemicals used in wastewater treatment, including sodium metabisulfite, particularly across China, India, UAE, South Korea, and Mexico.



Technical-grade sodium metabisulfite is widely used for dechlorination purposes. Majority of people today rely on packaged foods and ready meals due to busier lifestyles and a considerable shift in eating patterns. The antibacterial properties of sodium metabisulfite make it suitable for use as a food preservative.



It is estimate that global sodium metabisulfite market size will be worth more than US$495 million by 2025, having textile, food, chemical, pharmaceuticals and water treatment as key application areas.



Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3127



Use of industrial-grade sodium metabisulfite in leather industry



Industrial-grade sodium metabisulfite is the most commonly used grade in the market. The product finds extensive application in numerous end-use sector such as leather, wastewater treatment, and gas processing. In the production of paper, pulp, cotton, and wool, the product is used as bleaching agent. Industrial-grade sodium metabisulfite industry share is projected to grow at a notable pace through the years, owing to rapid industrial expansion across the globe.



Considering the end-user, the demand for sodium metabisulfite in leather industry is slated to grow at a steady rate of 4.6% through 2025. The chemical plays a central role in the leather production, which has experienced sustained growth over the years.



With a notable uptick in consumer incomes, more and more people are now preferring premium-quality products. European countries including Germany, Italy, and Belgium have shifted their leather processing industries to Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and South Korea due to surging operational costs and strict labor regulations in the European Union.



Robust demand for food-grade sodium metabisulfite in Europe and Asia



From a geographical point of view, Europe and Asia Pacific are major consumers of sodium metabisulfite. People in these regions have become heavily dependent on packaged food products like processed foods, frozen meals, and appetizers. Also, many consumers are now preferring hygienic packaged food products which has increased the need for food preservatives and antioxidants.



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/sodium-metabisulfite-market



Food-grade sodium metabisulfite is used as a food preservative in dried fruits and canned juices, among other products. Rapid expansion of Asia Pacific food & beverage sector over the past few years and growing consumption of processed foods is likely to boost the product demand. Moreover, Europe is a leading consumer of bakery products. The chemical is used as a reducing agent in dough preparation. Food-grade sodium metabisulfite industry is projected to exceed a valuation of US$6.5 million by 2025.



Concerns restricting sodium metabisulfite use



Sodium metabisulfite can have negative health impacts on the body. Risks associated with the consumption of sodium metabisulfite, if not used appropriately, may limit its application. However, a strong need for efficient wastewater management and treatment and growing consumption of packaged foods will bolster sodium metabisulfite industrial outlook.