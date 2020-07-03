Sodium Metabisulfite Market Analysis by 2024: BASF SE, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), Esseco USA LLC, Seidler Chemical Co., Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Devel

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- With immensely high purity and quality, sodium metabisulfite has been serving as an anti-oxidant and conservation agent. Notably, sodium metabisulfite is being used to protect shellfish against melanosis.



Traction for sodium metabisulfite in bakery products has become more pronounced as reducing agents for it loosens the dough and facilitates the kneading and curbs the rest time. Considering its niche uses, potassium metabisulfite will continue to gain impetus for preserving food and beverages.



Growth drivers: food and beverage



Sodium metabisulfite is gaining momentum commercially in food and beverage sector to bolster the shelf life of meat products such as burgers and sausages. Of late, popularity of sodium metabisulfite has become more apparent in beverages as it is increasingly being used to sanitize the equipment for winemaking.



Increasing palpability of sodium metabisulfite in baked products, dried fruits, potato chips, and jams is likely to spur the industry growth.



Trends: Pharmaceutical sector



Trend for sodium metabisulfite in pharmaceutical formulations has become more apparent in recent years as it has gained traction as an antioxidant in both pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.



Use of antioxidant is being used to retain the stability of the manufactured tablets with various model drugs with the highly soluble drug. To put things in perspective, sodium metabisulfite is profoundly being used in drug preparation owing to its anti-oxidant properties. Use of antioxidant is setting the trend for it can ward off degradation significantly.



Opportunities abound



Stakeholders envisage sodium metabisulfite to play an invaluable role in the treatment of wastewater, water and waste as reducing agent. Study predicts that use of sodium metabisulfite will be more noticeable in industrial process water and wastewater to reduce chlorine.



Opportunities in sodium metabisulfite go beyond the realms of food and beverage and wastewater treatment and expand toward textile industry. For instance, sodium metabisulfite in the production of wool and as an antichlor for reducing vat dyes are creating revenue opportunities for stakeholders who are eyeing to expand their portfolios. Prominently, application of sodium metabisulfite as a bleaching agent in textile industry will provide palpable growth opportunities for leading companies in sodium metabisulfite market.



Restraints



While sodium metabisulfite will be highly desirable in food & beverage, water treatment, pharmaceutical and textile industries, exposure to it may cause asthma-like allergy and can irritate lungs, noise and throat.



Stakeholders are expected to emphasize the use of sodium metabisulfite in food & beverage space, while its soaring trend in pharmaceutical and textile will further the business outlook. In the latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., sodium metabisulfite market size has been projected to surpass US$496.6 million by 2025.