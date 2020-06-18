Sodium Metasilicate Pentahydrate Market 2025: American Elements, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Silmaco, Sigma-Aldrich, Qingdao Darun Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Global Market Insights Inc., expected the sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market to surpass $875 million through 2025.



On the basis of purity, the 50% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market is set to observe exponential growth owing to the ever-increasing demand for cement across the world. In fact, the segment from cement applications is slated to exceed $30 million over the forthcoming timeframe. Growth in construction and renovation activities across China, India, Malaysia, and Singapore are the crucial determinants augmenting the development of cement applications.



Along with increasing construction activities, favorable government initiatives and regulations regarding ecological and sustainable construction practices would complement the growth of 50% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market due to its extensive usage as a connecting agent in the manufacturing of refractory cement. The product is also witnessing growth in application in the construction sector due to its extraordinary features like heat, chemical resistance, and hardness.



Sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market is anticipated to witness heavy growth in the coming years owing to increasing awareness regarding greenhouse gas emissions across the world. This growing awareness is further transforming customer perceptions regarding environment sustainability, which has surged the demand and subsequent adoption of electric vehicles, driving market growth immensely.



In fact, development of alternate energy vehicles and reducing the overall mass of vehicles is gaining significant traction, becoming exceedingly important for the expansion of the global automobile sector and, by extension, the overall sodium metasilicate pentahydrate industry share.



Speaking on similar lines, the 99% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate purity segment would grow exponentially due to the increasing demand for washing powder and detergent in recent years. In fact, the segment is slated to exceed $100 million owing to detergent and washing powder applications.



Rapidly increasing demand for laundry detergents from various industries including textile, restaurants, hospitals, and hotels is likely to majorly accelerate the market growth in the coming years. In addition, rising consumer inclination towards e-commerce channels would surge the overall demand for detergents due to the convenience factor of online shopping.



99% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate is widely being used in detergents and washing machine powders, producing laundry soaps due to its favorable features such as buffering agent characteristics, anti-redeposition, and oil and grease removal properties.



In terms of regional landscape, Europe 29% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate industry through cosmetic applications is projected to surpass $5 million valuation through 2025. Increasing level of geriatric population and rise in the use of hair color by the aging population across the region to hide grey hair is a key factor driving the industry share in the region. Apart from this, increasingly transforming trends of the millennial demographic in the region when it comes to adopting the latest fashion trends including hair bleaching and coloring would majorly exceed the industry outlook through 2025 since it is used as a peroxide bleach stabilizer in these cosmetic applications.



Some of the key players increasingly contributing to the sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market share include Graham Chemical Corporation, Diatom, Sunrise Chemicals, Ricasil Industries, Shanghai Yueda Industrial & Chemicals, Sigma Aldrich, Silmaco, Nippon Chemical Industrial, and American Elements.



