New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- Sodium Methylate Market Size – USD 173.6 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Growth in Bio-diesel Production



The global Sodium Methylate market is expected to reach USD 208.5 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sodium methylate, also popularly known as sodium methoxide with the chemical formula of CH3ONa, may be produced as a result of an exothermic reaction between elemental sodium and methanol. Commercially, sodium methylate can be obtained either in solid or liquid (solution) form. Usually, sodium methylate is sold as a 25% to 30% solution in methanol for use in several applications, like the production of vitamin A1, B1, sulfadiazine, trimethoprim, and analytical agents among others. It is also used extensively as a catalyst in the production of bio-diesel.



Get a Sample Copy of this Report with TOC, Tables, Statistics, Charts & Company profiles @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1292



The Key Companies Profiled in the Market are:



Evonik Industries AG, Brenntag NV, Desatec, American Elements, TGV Group, MSSA, BASF SE, Supra Group of Companies, FRP Services & Company, and DuPont among others.



An increase in demand for sodium methylate as a base, nucleophile, catalyst, reagent to carry out numerous chemical reactions in organic chemistry is anticipated to stimulate market growth. Further, a growth in the implementation of this chemical in the pharmaceutical industry in the production of vitamins, Sulfadoxine, Sulfadiazine, Trimethoprim, etc., is driving the market demand. Widespread application in grease, and synthetic detergents synthesis, and edible oil processing, is projected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years. Also, the rise in global demand for biodiesel supported by favorable government initiatives in many countries is forecasted to push the market growth during the forecast period.



High cost of materials used in the production of sodium methylate might create hindrances in the growth of the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Powdered sodium methylate is expected to dominate the market with a growth rate of 2.4% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the powdered form is owing to its increasing applications in pharmaceuticals, perfumes, dyes, and organic intermediates. It is used extensively as a catalyst in the production of biodiesel. Sodium methylate in solution form is a versatile intermediate and finds application in a variety of organic syntheses.



Pharmaceutical industry contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 2.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the pharmaceuticals industry with increased healthcare spending is anticipated to drive the demand for sodium methylate during the period 2019-2026.



The bio-energy industry is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 2.5% in the forecast period attributing to increasing demand for biodiesel in the transportation industry.



The markets in the regions of North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing application of sodium methylate in the pharmaceuticals industry. Moreover, the growing preference for biodiesel in the transportation sector due to an increase in environmental regulations to curb CO2 emissions is forecasted to drive the market growth in these regions during the forecast period.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1292



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global sodium methylate market on the basis of type, packaging type, application, end-user, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Powder Sodium Methylate

Liquid (Solution) Sodium Methylate



Packaging Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Drums

Bulk Containers

Glass Bottles



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Catalyst

Precipitant



End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Pharmaceutical

Plastics & Polymers

Bio-Diesel

Personal Care

Agrochemical

Food Processing

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Sodium Methylate Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Sodium Methylate Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for Sodium Methylate in Pharmaceutical Industries



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for Sodium Methylate as catalyst



4.2.2.3. Growth in Bio-Diesel Production



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of raw materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



……………….



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. Evonik Industries AG



11.1.1. Company Overview



11.1.2. Financial Performance



11.1.3. Technology Insights



11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.2. Brenntag NV



11.2.1. Company Overview



11.2.2. Financial Performance



11.2.3. Technology Insights



11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.3. Desatec



11.3.1. Company Overview



11.3.2. Financial Performance



11.3.3. Technology Insights



11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.4. American Elements



11.4.1. Company Overview



11.4.2. Financial Performance



11.4.3. Technology Insights



11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued…..



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1292



Read More Reports:-



Automotive Adaptive Headlight Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Functional Proteins Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Release Agents Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027



Lead Acid Battery Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.