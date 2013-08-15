Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Sodium Reduction Market By Ingredients (Amino Acids, Mineral Salts, Yeast Extracts), Applications (Dairy & Frozen Foods, Bakery & Confectionary, Meat Products, Sauces, Seasonings & Snacks) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Sodium reduction ingredients reduce the salt content in the food products either by replacing or by reducing its level. They form an integral part of the global food additives industry. The large structure of food industry has a very positive commercial impact on the sodium reduction ingredients. Mineral salts conquer major share of almost 60% in the sodium reduction ingredients market followed by yeast extracts. Due to the rising awareness about the ill effects of excessive sodium intake, this market is heading towards its growth. Also, government interventions and multi-sector efforts by various organizations and manufacturers towards raising public awareness about the ill effects of a high sodium diet have accelerated the sodium reduction ingredients market.
This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global sodium reduction ingredients market, which is witnessing steady growth on account of diverse applications in the bakery & confectionaries, dairy & frozen food, and meat products industry. Sodium reduction ingredients such as mineral salts, amino acids, yeast extracts, etc. have been identified as the key ingredients used in the process. Mineral salts include various salts such as potassium chloride, magnesium sulphate, potassium lactate, and calcium chloride. Some of the other types have also been included such as hydrolyzed vegetable protein, nucleotides, trehalose, etc. These ingredients are usually used in combination or offered as blends to be used in food products. Some of them are also used as masking agents to avoid bitter or metallic after taste effects. The advent of many such versatile functions has escalated their usage in application-specific products and new upscale end-use products. The sodium reduction ingredients market was examined in terms of value on a regional and country-wise level. The changing trends in the consumption of sodium reduction ingredients reflect the increased product penetration and purchasing power of the global population in the emerging economies.
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This report describes the sodium reduction ingredients market across the globe. The regions covered include North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., France, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand), and Rest of the World (Africa, Latin America, Middle East). The growth strategies of market players have been identified and analyzed. The market is predicted to continue flourishing in the developed regions. The growth is also attributed to the growing demands for healthy and nutritious products and increase in demand for processed food. U.S. is one of the largest players in sodium reduction ingredients business due to excessive demand for processed food products. In Europe, Western Europe represents one of the largest markets of processed food.
Sodium Reduction Ingredients: Market Revenue, By Geography, 2011 - 2018 ($Million)
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