Sodium Reduction Market by Ingredients Poise $1 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The report "Sodium Reduction Market By Ingredients (Amino Acids, Mineral Salts, Yeast Extracts), Applications (Dairy and Frozen Foods, Bakery and Confectionary, Meat Products, Sauces, Seasonings and Snacks) and Geography - Global Trends and Forecasts To 2018" defines and segments the sodium reduction ingredients market with analysis and forecasting of the global market size in terms of revenue. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted based on significant regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).



Browse 118 market data tables and 36 figures spread through 283 pages and in-depth TOC on “Sodium Reduction Market By Ingredients (Amino Acids, Mineral Salts, Yeast Extracts), Applications (Dairy & Frozen Foods, Bakery & Confectionary, Meat Products, Sauces, Seasonings & Snacks) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sodium-reduction-ingredients-market-1216.html

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The sodium reduction ingredients market is expected to reach $1,006.6 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 11.0% for the forecast period. In 2012, North America led the global sodium reduction ingredients market in value-terms, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



Sodium is indigenously used as an essential nutrient, mandatory for the smooth functioning of body. Despite sodium being important for normal operations of the body, it is also responsible for creating hypertension or cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, it is recommended that the sodium content in most food products which are consumed on a daily basis be reduced. High sodium food represents severe health issues as reported by many organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO). An average sodium intake of 1,500 mg – 2,300 mg per day is tolerable to lead a healthy life for an adult. However, according to recent data available, Canadians and Americans consume 3,400 mg per day, which would lead to chronic diseases in most of the adult population in coming years.



Alteration of food consumption habits of a particular population is a difficult task. The dietary habit of population relies on the social, economic, and cultural environment. Most of the sodium chloride intake is through the processed foods consumed on daily basis. More than two third of the sodium is consumed through the same. Conceptualization of the sodium contained product to sodium reduced or replaced product is a crucial task. Food manufacturers have to carefully reduce or replace the salt in a particular food item without affecting taste, appearance, and texture of the final product, which has an impact on the buying behavior of the customer. Ingredients such as amino acids, yeast extracts, potassium chloride, seaweed extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins, nucleotides, etc. are mainly used as sodium substitutes. Sodium reduction ingredients are used individually or with mixed blends in the targeted product.



In this report, the sodium reduction ingredients market is divided into four regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. The North American region constitutes the largest market with U.S. commanding the leading share in this industry. Europe is expected to witness fastest growth in the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the second fastest growing market,. Growing demand for processed foods coupled with increasing awareness about health conscious products is significantly propelling growth in food industry, which in-turn is driving the market growth of these ingredients. In terms of the type segmentation, mineral salts dominate the market followed by yeast extracts. Globally, bakery and confectionery is the largest application market, followed by meat products.



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