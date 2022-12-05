Sodium Silicate Market Worth 11.03 Billion USD by 2022 : Growing at a CAGR of 4.4%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- The report "Sodium Silicate Market by Form (Solid Sodium Silicate, Liquid Sodium Silicate), Application (Detergents, Precipitated Silica, Construction, Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment, Metal Casting, Food Preservation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The sodium silicate market is expected to grow from USD 8.91 Billion in 2017 to reach USD 11.03 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2022. The sodium silicate market is driven by the rising demand for sodium silicate from applications such as detergents, precipitated silica, construction, pulp & paper, water treatment, metal casting, and food preservation.



Solid sodium silicate is estimated to be the largest form of sodium silicate

Solid sodium silicate is the largest form of sodium silicate produced. It suitable for a wide range of applications such as manufacturing of refractories, ceramics, and firestop devices due to its easy and low-cost transportation and storage compared to liquid sodium silicate. Most of the solid sodium silicate is converted into the liquid form by dissolving in water for use in applications such as detergents, precipitated silica, pulp & paper, and water treatment.



Detergents application: fastest-growing application for sodium silicate

The sodium silicate market size for the detergents application is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of sodium silicate in this application is growing due to the rising demand for sodium silicate for the manufacturing of detergents that are used for various cleaning and washing processes, such as domestic or industrial clothes washing; floor cleaning; washing of dishes, bottles, dairy equipment, and locomotives; and metal cleaning and degreasing.



Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of sodium silicate market

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for sodium silicate. China is estimated to be the leading market for sodium silicate in Asia Pacific. India, Japan, and South Korea are the other major countries contributing to the growth of the sodium silicate market in the region. The increasing demand for sodium silicate from applications such as detergents and construction is expected to drive the sodium silicate market in these countries.



The key companies profiled in the sodium silicate market research report are PQ Corporation (US), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Nippon Chemical Industrial (Japan), BASF (Germany), Kiran Global Chem Limited (India), Sinchem Silica Gel (China), Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry (China), IQE Group (Spain), and CIECH (Poland).



