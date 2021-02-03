New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Sodium Sulfate is also referred to as Glauber's salt. It is an inorganic compound, highly soluble and white in color. Sodium Sulfate is majorly used in the production of detergents and in Kraft processes for paper pulping. It is approved as a food ingredient for dietary supplements by the U.S. Institute of Medicine & European food safety authority. The market is expected to reach USD 3.63 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4% from USD 2.38 Billion in 2018.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



RETORTE GmbH, Jinhua, Ahpstar, Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., American Elements, Orffa, II-VI Incorporated, Maruti Chemicals, Merck KGaA, and Lycored Ltd., among others.



Market Drivers



The Sodium Sulfate market is propelled due to its use in dietary supplements as it provides a large amount of multivitamin and minerals. The growth in the market is majorly due to the use of salt as a raw material in soaps, glass, and detergents and also in the Kraft process for wood pulping. The growth of the market is driven due to its usage in glass manufacturing as a fining agent to remove bubbles from the glass. Health hazards associated with sodium sulfate, such as indigestion and raw material cost, are the major restraining factors.



Regional Analysis



On the basis of regional terminology, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to observe significant market growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is majorly driven due to the increased demand for products, such as detergents, soaps, paper, and glasses. The market is showing considerable growth due to rising awareness regarding hygiene.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Sodium Sulfate market on the basis of sales channel, source, end-use verticals, and region:



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Natural

Synthetic



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Glass Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Foods & Beverages

Synthetic Fiber

Drugs & Medication

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Sodium Sulfate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Sodium Sulfate Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Extensive rise in colorless glass manufacturing especially in the emerging countries



4.2.2.2. Essential element & dietary supplement



4.2.2.3. Rise in the diabetes patient and pre-diabetes symptoms



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulation and limitation that effect the market growth



4.2.3.2. Raw material scarcity & toxic effects of the chemical compound



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…



