Sofa Restoration Service Offers Quality Furniture Repair to UK Southeast Residents

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- A well-known upholsterer and repairer of high quality furniture now offers their sofa restoration and sofa dismantle service to all homeowners living in the Southeast of the UK. Furni-Tech, a leading upholstery and leather repair specialist provides their expertise in furniture repair to all commercial and residential customers in this area.



The expertise of this furniture repair company includes all kinds of furniture repair and upholstery, leather repairs, stain removal, bed repairs, French polishing and furniture polishing, sofa dismantle for difficult repair jobs such as sofa too big, and sofa too big to fit through door.



Customers who have old furniture that are still serviceable will want to use the services of this furniture repairer because they work hard to provide professional service. Their clients will see this in the excellent quality of their craftsmanship, their attention to detail and the skills by which the do their job.



In addition, they accomplish their furniture repair jobs in a timely manner. They don’t waste time and resources that is why their repair service fees are very competitive. Their customers will also be impressed because the workers of this company are all in uniform. They are also adequately insured to give them and their client’s insurance protection such as when they have to dismantle sofa on site.



This company provides a full guarantee for their work even as they provide the highest quality standards in their repair jobs. Their workers will try their best to fix their customers furniture on their first visit.



About Furni-Tech

This furniture repair service started in 2001. Since then, it has grown to be one of the leading furniture upholstery and repair service in the country. Their specialty is in the repair of domestic and commercial furniture. All their workers are fully qualified in their respective trades and possess extensive working experience.



Contact Details:



Emerald Hutchinson

Unit 1 Birchwood Garden Centre,

London Road, Swanley,

Kent, BR87AP



Phone: 01322 666 820