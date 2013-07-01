Sofia Braganza to Be Laid to Rest in Lisbon, Portugal

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The publishing world is mourning the loss of Braganza Publishing CEO, Sofia Braganza, who died in her sleep at 3:30 PM Eastern time on Tuesday, June 25, 2013 in her home in New York City. The cause of death is suspected to be a cerebral aneurysm possibly triggered by a large tumor that had been growing in Braganza's head since 2011.



Born and raised a New Yorker, Sofia Braganza met her husband Emilio while in graduate school aboard. Unable to have children, the two put their love and energy into their publishing company which is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal and, had just began expanding in the United States market when they opened an office in New York City in the fall of 2011.



In addition to being CEO of Braganza Publishing, Sofia Braganza was also the founder of New York Travel Writers Society. A professional organization for travel writers and travel related media. In less than two years, she helped build the group to its current standing of over 1200 world-wide members.



Braganza was widely known for her generosity, and, supported over two dozen charitable organizations. Likewise, she was very generous with her employees and treated each like a family member.



Funeral arrangements are being arranged in Lisbon, Portugal, and, a private funeral mass will be held on July 1, 2013. It is asked that anyone wishing to remember Sofia with a memorial, donations should be made to one of Sofia's favorite charities:



American Brain Tumor Association? http://www.abta.org/



ASPCA http://www.aspca.org/



Water Without Borders? http://www.waterwithoutborders.net/index.html



Catholic Charities: http://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/



The Braganza family asks that its privacy be respected at this time. Plans are being formed to create a scholarship for Journalism students in Sofia Braganza's name