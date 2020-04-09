SoFLA Vacations Announces COVID-19 Housing Specialty Services

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- As a COVID-19 Housing Specialist, SoFLA Vacations can help professionals exempt from the hotel ban to find property rentals. Essential lodgers are exempt from the COVID-19 hotel bans currently in place. These may include the following:



Healthcare professionals

First responders

National Guard

Law enforcement

State or federal government employees

Airline crew members

Patients and their families

Journalists

Displaced residents and visitors

People unable to return home due to the COVID-19 travel bans

People who must vacate their homes due to fire or flood

People using hotels as transitional living arrangements

Victims of domestic violence

Hotel employees

Service providers and contractors

Individuals unable to remain in their homes



For more information on finding lodging for professionals or the COVID-19 bans, please contact SoFLA Vacations.



About SoFLA Vacations

SoFLA Vacations is a South Florida vacation rentals company. It is committed to making vacations and business trips to Greater Miami or the Florida Keys special, affordable and unforgettable. In addition to vacation rentals, we also offer property management, sales, and marketing services to vacation rental property owners. For more information on South Florida vacation rental properties including Coconut Grove vacation rentals, please call 786-545-2204.