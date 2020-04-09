SoFLA Vacations Announces COVID-19 Housing Specialty Services

Miami, FL – 04/09/2020 – SoFla Vacations is now offering COVID-19 housing consulting for Essential Lodgers in Miami-Dade County. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the county to take quick action passing restrictive ordinances for hotels including that they "not accept new reservations for persons other than Essential Lodgers". Essential Lodgers include professionals necessary to fight the pandemic as well as individuals in highly restrictive circumstances.
Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- As a COVID-19 Housing Specialist, SoFLA Vacations can help professionals exempt from the hotel ban to find property rentals. Essential lodgers are exempt from the COVID-19 hotel bans currently in place. These may include the following:
Healthcare professionals
First responders
National Guard
Law enforcement
State or federal government employees
Airline crew members
Patients and their families
Journalists
Displaced residents and visitors
People unable to return home due to the COVID-19 travel bans
People who must vacate their homes due to fire or flood
People using hotels as transitional living arrangements
Victims of domestic violence
Hotel employees
Service providers and contractors
Individuals unable to remain in their homes
For more information on finding lodging for professionals or the COVID-19 bans, please contact SoFLA Vacations.
About SoFLA Vacations
SoFLA Vacations is a South Florida vacation rentals company. It is committed to making vacations and business trips to Greater Miami or the Florida Keys special, affordable and unforgettable. In addition to vacation rentals, we also offer property management, sales, and marketing services to vacation rental property owners. For more information on South Florida vacation rental properties including Coconut Grove vacation rentals, please call 786-545-2204.