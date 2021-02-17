SoFLA Vacations Offers All-Inclusive Travel Package Focused on Health

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- This travel package includes rooms or condominium units with all facilities, transportation to all necessary medical appointments and procedures, a wheelchair and/or walker, delivery of groceries and/or prepared foods, and even sheet and liner sets for bedding. The perks will eventually expand to include medical visits from registered nurses and licensed doctors.



The travel package is a convenient solution for anyone that wants to focus more on their procedure and optimum recovery instead of having to worry about stressful details.



About SoFLA Vacations

SoFLA Vacations is a South Florida vacation rentals company. It is committed to making vacations and business trips to Greater Miami or the Florida Keys special, affordable and unforgettable. In addition to vacation rentals, we also offer property management, sales, and marketing services to vacation rental property owners.